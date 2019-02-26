Clinton district to add mental health experts in schools by next school year

Educators say they're seeing more students with mental health issues. The Clinton Community School District has a plan to tackle the problem.

“Even as a school counselor in the middle school. Things have changed dramatically. The mental illness has skyrocketed, absolutely skyrocketed,” said Carmen Loots, Clinton Middle School Counselor.

Life as a school counselor for Carmen Loots has changed since she started 13 years ago at Clinton Middle School.

“It was scheduling issues, it was situations maybe some at home, some at school, but now it is constantly behavioral instances that have resulted in pretty severe consequences for them,” said Loots.

Currently, the middle school has around 750 students with three counselors. Loots says the number of students dealing with mental health issues continues to grow. To the point, they needed help with outside referrals.

“We see kids that need more than the school can provide,” said Loots.

However, starting next school year, the district will utilize the services of Life Connections. The mental health service will bring on full-time mental health experts at every school in the district.

“This program will essentially allow for a therapist to be part of the team that works with all of these individual students,” said Alyssa Henning, Life Connections Regional Supervisor. “So it will be more support for the kids in the school and it will also be more support for the staff,”

The district hopes this will address the needs of students.

“It's very frustrating because you want to help all the kids, you want them to succeed, you want them to reach their potential, but it's very frustrating when you can't help them reach it because of an obstacle that they have a mental illness,” said Loots.

“We do not have the capacity to handle some of these mental health issues and I think it's really important that we get some support in place,” said Gary DeLacy, Clinton School District Superintendent.

They also believe this will bridge the gap of what's going on at home as well as at school. The district says all of the experts coming in are licensed mental health professionals with the tools to address and train staff. The health experts will be at the schools most school days. The program will start this August.

