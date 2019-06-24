Clinton firefighter Adam Cain is back at Central. No restrictions. And answering calls.

Clinton firefighter Adam Cain is back at work. Answering calls and no restrictions. Doctors cleared him on June 18th, but June 24th marks his first day back at the station on full duty.

It's been a little over five months since the blast at ADM took the life of Eric Hosette and left Cain fighting for his life. The Clinton fire department says as they welcome Cain back they will continue to "honor and serve the memory of Lieutenant Eric Hosette."

In May Adam he was cleared to come back to the station.

But only for light shift work.

He wasn't allowed to go on any calls.

“I needed my surgeon at the University of Iowa to clear me. My original appointment was like July 6th, but I was doing well at physical therapy so my physical therapist and i kind of planned and called the university of Iowa and got my appointment moved up as quick as possible,” says Cain.

He says he was happy to be cleared. And is even more excited to back on his 24 hour shifts.

He's reported to Central at 7a.m on Monday.

“I have not had a call yet, now I probably will,” he says laughing.

Cain say he has heard the call go off and says it feels like every other day

“Just another call yeah, just gotta go do your job,” he says.

To Cain, firefighting, is more than just an occupation he's had a passion for since he was a child

“It's my family, yeah, no other way to explain, just what I love to do, I wouldn't walk away from my family if another incident happened so I'm not going to walk away from this one,” says Cain.

Battalion Chief Roling was the incident commander the day of the January blast at ADM.

Frederick Roling, Clinton Fire Battalion Chief

“When the tragedy happened we weren't, I wasn't sure if we were going to find Adam. Thank God we did. And since then he’s progressed and it’s a miracle really,” says Battalion Chief Roling.

Adam says his surgeon also refers to his recovery as a miracle as well. And that’s the way Cain says he views the journey.

He says the hardest part of the five month journey was the day he woke up in the hospital

“Just confusion, pain,” says Cain.

And the best day?

“Today, today is the best day,” says Cain with a giant smile.

Clinton Fire says that whenever they go out, Lt. Eric Hosette is with them. After the incident at ADM someone made stickers with the Clinton Fire logo and Hosett’s badge number. Every Clinton firefighter has that sticker on their helmet. Battalion Chief Roling says the station is also working on having a new fire truck built to honor the life of Lt. Eric Hosette.

On Saturday, there will be a classic car show on Main Street in Charlotte to raise funds for the Hosette and Cain families. Organizers of “Cruzin for the Red Line” say signs will be present and to follow them to find the event. 100% of the proceeds will go to both families and it will include raffle, silent auction, prizes and of course cars.