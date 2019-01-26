Clinton firefighter Adam Cain returns home

On Friday, Adam Cain made his way back to Clinton. Along the road, there were dozens of people saluting and cheering as he drove by, eventually stopping at the Central Fire Station.

The station was full with everyone welcoming Cain back - happy to have him home.

"Well he's a friend and firefighter," said fellow firefighter, Darrin Farrell. "It's unbelievable the support. We were hoping a lot of people would show up when he comes home so words can't even describe it."

"It's good to see him back home," added firefighter, Nick Manders. "Can't wait for him get back to work and have some fun with him outside of work and inside of work, so it's nice to have him back home. It's about time."

Cain has been in the hospital since the beginning of January.