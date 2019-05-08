Clinton firefighter Adam Cain's first day back in uniform to report at Central for "light duty" work

Up two flights of stairs at Central, it's clear today is a happy day for this firefighting family.

"I'm home, I'm back with the guys, it feels good," says Adam Cain, Clinton Firefighter, and Paramedic. It's his first day back in uniform since January's blast at ADM Grain left Cain severely injured and took the life of Lieutenant Eric Hosette.

When we were last with Adam in February both of his arms were restricted in one way or another. But with "time and physical therapy and I'm free of all contraptions," says Cain with a smile. "I get to put long sleeves on, on the cold days and just no restrictions, sleep normal, get to live a way more normal life," he adds.

Adam is still undergoing physical therapy. "My left elbow, it's still locked up in that contraption for a pretty long time and I have extra boney growth so I can't stretch it so working on keeping it strong so I don't dislocate it again," says Cain.

The helmet he wore that is frayed along the edges, covered in black, layers of it peeled back. The nameplate remains intact.

"It's crazy but it obviously did its job, I don't know how long I wore it because the buckle's broken," he says holding the charred lone strap between his fingertips.

Coworkers say they're proud of Adam for his recovery and happy to see him back at the station on "light duty."

Chief Mike Brown says Adam "wont be going on calls he'll be just doing stuff around the station maybe some inspections stuff or going in the public. being around people and coming to work. hopefully, that will encourage him to get better faster."

Cain says he always knew this day was going to come. "I didn't think it was going to come as fast as it did, but I am grateful that it did," says Cain.

Through the witty banter, laughs and teasing remarks it's clear these firefighters are happy Adam is back.

"It's like the brotherhood is full again and we can give him a hard time whenever we want," says Clinton Firefighter Paramedic Ryan Ries.

Adam says he's most looking forward to coming back onto full duty and working his respective shift and doing shift work with the guys.

