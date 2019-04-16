Clinton firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment building

Clinton firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Monday afternoon after receiving reports of smoke coming from one of the apartments. Crews went inside to find thick black smoke in apartment number six. The rest of the building was evacuated. The fire department says one man and his two dogs had to be rescued from their upper back patio by a ladder. Firefighters says the fire was contained to the one apartment. Firefighters did find one cat that firefighters gave oxygen to, but it didn't survive. No one was hurt. The fire department estimates damage to be $40,000 to the apartment and $10,000 for the contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but appears to be accidental.