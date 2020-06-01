Clinton issues curfew until further notice

The City of Clinton has issued a city-wide curfew in wake of deadly gun violence in Davenport over the weekend.

in the proclamation, Mayor Scott Maddasion ordered a state of emergency because of the threat of violent riots and protests and therefore a curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice.

Only those going to and from their place of employment or for a matter deemed to be critical can be out during the curfew.

Also, bus service will be suspended from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd. Business owners are also encouraged to consider closing early on June 2nd.