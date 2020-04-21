City of Clinton looks ahead to 2021 after cancellation of RAGBRAI

COVID-19 precautions has resulted in the cancellation of July's annual RAGBRAI bicycle event in Iowa.

(RAGBRAI)

The seven day event was scheduled to start in Le Mars on July 19 and end in Clinton on July 25.

"Obviously we're disappointed that it's not going to be here this year. But with everything, it's just not feasible to do. It's not safe for our riders. There's a multitude of things and safety is first and foremost," Mary Seely, Executive Director of Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.

Throughout the seven say event, the bicyclists stop in towns along the route, ending in Clinton where they continue the tradition of dipping their bicycle tire in the Mississippi River.

"We were on target, the same as last year number wise for registered bikers. So we were looking at up to 20,000 bikers coming through Clinton," Seely said.

The next RAGBRAI will continue July 25, 2021 and will keep the same route, ending in Clinton.

"We're going to make sure we're ready to go. We're going to continue to plan. We're going to continue to get everything ready so that next year is even a smoother transition as we get into this event," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said.

Because the event brings thousands of bikers, plus their family and friends, to each of the eight stops, it's an opportunity for a strong economic weekend and a chance to show what Clinton has to offer.

"Obviously you're looking for the tourism dollars and things like that. Which is important to a community. But I think the number one thing that we were looking forward to is really getting an opportunity to showcase the community. Show off our river front and show off the projects and things we've done over the last five to ten years," Mayor Maddasion said.

With 15 months until next year's event, they now have more time to prepare and it gives the city something to look forward to as the country continues its battle with COVID-19.

"It's going to give our community something to look forward to in that recovery process because we know that they are coming next year and if we can just hold on a few more months. Anything to give any community hope. I think that's what everybody is looking for right now," Seely said.

Riders who are already registered can transfer their registration to the 2021 event . You also have the ability to request a refund or donate this year's registration to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.