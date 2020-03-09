Clinton man charged in crash that killed his wife

A Clinton man was arrested Sunday in connection with a crash that killed his wife in July in rural Clinton County.

Brandon Michael Clary, 26, faces a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

He also was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to maintain and driving while license under suspension.

Bond was set Monday at $25,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary on hearing March 17.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. July 26, according to an affidavit by the Iowa State Patrol.

Clary was driving a beige Pontiac Montana van westbound on 292nd Street in rural Clinton County and was just east of 350th Avenue when he left the roadway, overcorrected to the right, and rolled the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The van came to a rest on its passenger side after rolling on the travel portion of 292nd Street westbound, according to the affidavit.

The front seat passenger, Ashley Clary, was ejected when the van rolled. The 24-year-old died from her injuries.

According to the affidavit, Brandon Clary was showing signs of drug impairment on the scene and Genesis East in Davenport.

Testing of Clary’s blood and urine showed the presence of a controlled substance, according to the affidavit.

No financial liability coverage was found on the van and Clary’s license was suspended, according to the affidavit.

