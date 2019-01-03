Clinton man charged with 100+ counts of Invasion of Privacy, 30+ counts of Sexual Abuse

A man is being charged with over 100 counts involving Invasion of Privacy, 2nd-degree Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Police say 44-year-old Timothy Geerts, of Clinton, is being charged with one count of 2nd-degree Sexual Abuse, seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 39 counts of 3rd-degree Sexual Abuse and 121 counts of Invasion of Privacy - Nudity.

Police say on Thursday, Dec. 27, the Clinton Police Department (Criminal Investigations Division) began a sex abuse investigation based on a complaint from someone.

Officials say the investigation's focus, Geerts, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Jan. 2.