Clinton man sentenced to 10+ years for child pornography

A 34-year-old man from Clinton has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Officials with the Department of Justice announced that 34-year-old Ryan Mitchell Budde was sentenced to over 10 years (130 months), in prison, and he was also ordered to serve six years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

In July of 2019, Budde entered a guilty plea to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. Officials say the investigation began in 2017 when a tip to police was received from a social media company saying 27 files were uploading to the site. Those images contained child pornography.

Two cellphones and two laptops were taken that belonged to Budde and a total of 365 images were identified as child pornography. They were recovered from the devices.

The investigation revealed to officials that Budde had chat sessions with young boys where officials say he pretended to be a 15-year-old virgin.

He will have to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund, pay $5,000 in restitution and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.

The matter is being investigated by police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.