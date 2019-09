A Clinton nursing home is having water issues because of a broken boiler.

Staff at Eagle Point Nursing Home told TV6 there is only hot water in the kitchen and laundry room. TV6 reached out to the nursing home after several TV6 viewers reached out asking questions.

A staff member at the nursing home told TV6 they are giving residents sponge bathes and using dry shampoo. The nursing home has ordered a part for the boil. They could not tell TV6 when the issue will be fixed.