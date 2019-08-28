Clinton organization offering assistance to Fulton employees impacted by job cuts

A Clinton organization is stepping in to help employees in Fulton who've been impacted by job cuts. Effective next Tuesday, Timken-Drives LLC says it's cutting 61 jobs due to a decline in demand for some of its products.

Clinton Regional Development Corporation, a non-profit organization focused on retaining and attracting economic wealth in the surrounding region is now steeping in. The organization says they always try to reach out to employees and corporations when a layoff is announced.

Timken-Drives is one of the largest employers in the City of Fulton and provides jobs to those living in the surrounding region. Timken's makes parts for agriculture, auto, and aerospace industries.

A spokesperson with Timken-Drives says due to a decline in demand for some of the products they produce. They had to make the difficult decision to reduce staff.

“We anticipate that demand will eventually return so that we can bring back those affected,” the company said. We’ve already notified affected associates, who perform a variety of functions at the facility, and let them know we intend to call them back as demand returns.”

As of now, Clinton Regional Development Corporation says they have offered their assistance in passing along resumes to employees looking for jobs in a similar field. As well as put on training if needed.

“We do not have the ability to hire these individuals, but we do work closely with our existing regional businesses and we know they are looking for a specific skill set, level of education, or level of expertise,” said Andrew Sokolovich, Existing Industry Manager, Clinton Regional Development Corporation.

A spokesperson with the company says they anticipate that demand will eventually return so that they can bring back those affected. The Fulton city administrator says Timken-Drives has invested millions in Fulton and they're certain this is temporary and the company is here to stay.