Clinton police, fire department say franchise fee would help keep residents safe

The Clinton Fire Department and Police Department are speaking out about the city’s proposed franchise fee.

The city is proposing to implement the fee in order to help fix its $1 million deficit.

If the fee isn’t passed, the police department would have to layoff officers. The fire department would also have to remain short on firefighters.

Both departments are concerned about maintaining the city’s safety.

Bill Greenwalt, Clinton Police Chief Deputy, said crime is down now by 19% compared to the last previous 10 years, but that can change.

“We just can’t afford to lose any officers at this time,” Greenwalt said. “Right now we are at about 1.7 officers per 1,000 citizens in the community. We certainly don’t want to go below that. The recommendations from the Department of Justice, the FBI and some other national institutions say the average should be no lower than that but would recommend 2.5.”

The police department might fall below the minimum of what’s recommended if the city of Clinton does not get control over its deficit.

The city has been holding meetings in February trying to convince residents why there should be a franchise fee.

“Without the implementation of the franchise fee, the police department and the fire department stand to lose sworn officers from each department,” Greenwalt said.

Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said he’s down a lieutenant and two firefighters.

“Currently with the budget we have to wait and see if the franchise fee passes in order to continue hiring,” Atkinson said.

He already has people to hire in mind, but the city can’t afford to hire them.

“Passing the franchise fee would help us get our staffing up to 45 where we should be at,” Atkinson said.

It would also keep the police department from laying off any officers and help it install more security cameras around the city.

However, if the fee doesn’t pass the police and fire departments would run understaffed.

“That would be detrimental to our community,” Greenwalt said.

Clinton will hold its next public informational meeting about the franchise fee at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th.