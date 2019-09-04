Clinton safest city for drivers in Iowa

The City of Clinton has earned the 2019 Safest City Award in Iowa from the insurance company, Insurify.

Using the driving records submitted on car insurance applications, each city was analyzed for its driving history. The company factored things like moving violations, at-fault accidents, DUIs and reckless driving against the total number of drivers in each city. The city with the lowest proportion of offending drivers was identified as the safest. 1.6 million applications were analyzed across the country.

In Illinois, the safest city according to the company's survey, is Calumet City, south of Chicago.