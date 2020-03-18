Clinton teacher helping families

A teacher in Clinton is doing what she can to make sure her students continue their education and help families with what they need as area schools close for nearly a month.

(KWQC)

Clinton Middle School teacher Cindy Wolf wrote on her Facebook page this week that any parents who are homeschooling or digitally educating their kids to “give me a shout” if they need assistance or help understanding something that was assigned to their child.

TV6’s Chief Photographer Randy Biery talked with her Tuesday.

“I saw other teachers doing it and I thought I certainly could do the same thing,” Wolf said.

“Some school districts are going to be assigning lessons and some parents might be confused so I figure it's a skill I have, a talent I have, I can certainly help other people in need."

Wolf said there is always a concern that not everyone has the internet at home or that some families have more than one child and only one computer.

“There are options out there and a lot of districts are helping people find them so hopefully parents can find them,” she said.

“There's even documented stories or statistics of, it's called the ‘summer slide’ where kids lose some of the knowledge that they gained throughout the school year by not doing any schoolwork. So yeah, it's very important, especially since we're going to expect all of the kids to pick up where we left off and keep going. So we're not going to have a lot of time to go back and reiterate things and then go forward, we just need to go forward.”