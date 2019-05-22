Clinton's Riverview Park damaged, police remind citizens of park ordinances

Clinton, Iowa's Riverview Park has been damaged over the years and now police are reminding community members of the city's park ordinances.

In a post to the police department's Facebook page they said that over the years they have found extensive damage to the Riverview Park's property. Police say the damages were caused during the late evening and early morning hours.

"The City of Clinton has an ordinance," the Facebook post reads. "96.08 PARK HOURS, which restricts the use of Riverfront Drive between the hours of 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM."

The Clinton Police Department is working to educate and enforce the City of Clinton Park Hours Ordinance.

Anyone with information can contact the Clinton Police Department.