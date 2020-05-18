Cloudy With A Few More Showers Today

Wrap around clouds and showers are likely today an upper level system drops to our southeast today. This means we are in for a gray, breezy and cold day with highs in the low 60s. This system will be stubbornly slow to move out, impacting our warm up. Thus, we may only be in the 60s again with rain chances on Tuesday before finally seeing some improvement by Wednesday. Look for highs to get back to the 70s and 80s by Memorial Day weekend. Storm chances will also return by the holiday weekend as well.