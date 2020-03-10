Coachella to be postponed over coronavirus concerns, sources say

(CNN) - One of music's largest events may be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Sources say organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will likely postpone the event, potentially until October.

No official announcement has been made by event organizers as of Tuesday afternoon.

The festival typically attracts about 100,000 attendees per day and was supposed to take place during the second and third weekend of April in Indio, California.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline the festival. No word yet that they will perform in October.

