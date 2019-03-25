Coaches, others due in court in college admissions scam

A dozen athletic coaches, test administrators and others charged in a nationwide college admissions scam are in due in court.

The group will be arraigned Monday in federal court in Boston on a charge of racketeering conspiracy.

They were among 50 people charged this month in the FBI investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The coaches are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for labeling students as recruited athletes to help them get into elite universities.

The coaches worked at schools including the University of Southern California and Georgetown.

Parents charged with paying bribes are due in court on later dates. They include Hollywood Stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The admissions consultant at the center of the admissions scam has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.