Coal Valley Fire Protection District hosting open house to inform of tax referendum

The Coal Valley Fire Protection District is hosting an open house on Monday, March 9th from 1 to 7 P.M. You'll get a chance to tour the station, view the fire trucks, and meet some of the first responders!

They're doing this to help inform residents of the tax referendum questions. The fire protection district was told in November of 2018 that ambulance services would increase from $37,000 to $466,000 per year. They're hoping to clarify what the tax rate increase would mean for residents and why it's so important they get the funding.

Fire Chief David Dunham Jr explains in a press release:

The cost increase has caused the Board to ask the voters to approve a tax rate increase from 30 cents per $100 of assessed value up to 40 cents in the Corporate Fund (Fire) and the Ambulance fund. The Board is also requesting voter approval on a 5 cent per $100 assessed value Rescue Tax. The total increase would be 25 cents per $100 assessed value. A home with a fair market value of $100,000 should have an assessed value of approximately $33,333. The tax increase on that $100,000 home could be up to $83 per year. The Board estimates approval by voters will provide up to an additional $250,000 yearly.

Increased revenue from all three funds will be needed to provide sustainable funding for these services in the future. The District has been using reserve funds to provide these services since January 2019.

These reserves will eventually be depleted.