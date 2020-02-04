Coal Valley teacher selected as Golden Apple finalist

A Moline-Coal Valley School District elementary teacher has been selected as a Golden Apple finalist.

Christine Watts, who teaches 4th grade at Bicentennial Elementary in Coal Valley, is one of 30 finalists for the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Fellow educators, students, parents and community members nominate teachers for the award.

The process to select 30 4th through 8th grade teachers is highly competitive. The finalists represent just 4 percent of 732 nominations received from 64 counties in Illinois.

Award finalists will be honored on Saturday, Feb. 22 at an event at the Q Center in St. Charles, Ill. Recipients will be notified in the spring with surprise visits at their school.

Watts is a 21-year-veteran teacher of the district. She began her teaching career at Roosevelt Elementary, where she taught 4th through 6th grade students for 12 years. She then taught at Franklin Elementary for six years before transferring to Bicentennial in 2017.

According to a release from the district, "The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students' lives and school communities. The organization's mission is to prepare, honor and support great educators who advance educational opportunities for students in Illinois."