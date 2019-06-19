Coal Valley woman to compete in Ironman competition in Ireland

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Coal Valley's Heidi Parkhurst never considered herself an athlete growing up but this week the 52-year-old is in Ireland to compete in her fourth Ironman competition. Ironmen competitions consist of a 2.4 mile swim followed by a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run. While it sounds daunting, Parkhurst says she's living proof that anyone can do it.

"From a physical activity standpoint, you don't have to be fast, you just have to go out and do it and I think a lot of people get intimidated by it and it really is something that everyone can do and enjoy or appreciate or volunteer at or watch" said Parkhurst.

