UPDATE: IDOT says "all safety protocols" are being followed after crane incident

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation have released more information regarding an incident on the Mississippi River Wednesday morning.

Officials say at 8 a.m., a crane's boom fell into the Mississippi River. The crane is located at a pier south of the navigation channel and is one of the smallest cranes on the I-74 River BRidge construction site.

No injuries were reported and all safety protocols are being followed.

Officials say the crane is stable on the barge platform and officials are working to remove the boom from the river.

ORIGINAL: Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell TV6 they are looking into an incident that happened on the Mississippi River. Officials say they were alerted of the incident around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the "boom fell off" of a crane that was working on the I-74 River Bridge. Officials say no injuries have been reported. A crane is heading to the bridge to retrieve the boom.

TV6 asked Coast Guard officials how the boom fell off, officials told TV6 that is under investigation.

There is no impact to waterways and officials say there are no signs of pollution to the water.

