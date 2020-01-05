Coffee Revolution broken into Saturday morning

The Coffee Revolution on 53rd street in Davenport will reopen on Sunday after it was broken into Saturday.

According to the business Facebook page, someone broke into the store around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The business tells tv6, a person used a brick to break the drive-thru window. They say the person attempted to pry open their register but was unable to.

The business owners also tell tv6 their neighbor Salon and Suites was also broken into and received extensive damage. A police report has been filed. We are currently waiting for a call back from the davenport police department for more information.