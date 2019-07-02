Coffee and Cuttings: learning how to propagate plants

The Davenport Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Coffee and Cuttings event on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 am at Vander Veer Park in Davenport. Participants will learn how to propagate plants.

You will learn all about the featured plant of the month, which is the Holiday Cactus. Participants will learn how to grow the plant, and will even get to take your own cutting of the plant home to grow and propagate for your friends and family.

The class is free, however, donations are encouraged.

