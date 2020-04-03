Cold Front Bring Big Drop In Afternoon Temps & Showers This Evening

A cold front is situated just to our west this morning. Ahead of it we will warm well into the 60s east of the QC, while areas west of the QC may only reach the 40s. The front will be along the Mississippi by noon. Once it moves through your area temps will drop 10-15° quickly. Most of the rain with the front will be behind it, thus rain chances will be few and far between this morning, but more widespread this evening. We will be cooler, but dry this weekend.