Cold Snap Still On Track, But Not Quite As Brutal

A strong cold front will track through the midwest on Monday. This will send temps from the 40s Monday morning to the teens by Tuesday morning along with wind chills in the single digits on either side of zero. While this is very cold, the brunt of the cold air will stay to our NE, plus this will keep us from having any major headaches from rain/snow impacting commutes in our area. Temps will likely reach the 20s for highs Tuesday & Wednesday before getting back to normal or even slightly above normal Thursday and Friday.