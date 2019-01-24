Cold weather safety tips for pets

The Quad Cities area is preparing for wind chills dropping well below zero.

When the temperature drops, it’s important to keep your pet's safety in mind. Whether your pet has a thick winter coat or not, experts say they shouldn't be out when it’s below freezing. Their fur alone is not enough to keep them safe in the cold weather ahead.

The Humane Society of Scott County is on a mission to educate pet owners on how to care for pets in the colder months.

Here are some of the tips they want you to keep in mind:

-Keep your dog inside if possible. If not inside the home, try keeping them inside a garage or a shed.

- Provide more food than normal. The extra fat helps pets keep warm. Also, check bowls for frozen water if they are kept outside. Keep a clean, fresh supply of water for pets.

- For outdoor dogs, make sure doghouses are elevated, with dry, clean bedding. Blankets can get wet and freeze, straw is recommended as bedding.

- Some chemicals can irritate your pet’s paws. Clean your pet's paws with a wet cloth to remove chemicals, as well as any snow or ice.

If we can educate the person on proper care of a person first, then we've done what we need to do and then that pet and any future pet will be in a good home.

Animal control takes pet safety very seriously. They will follow up on any complaints they receive. Pet owners have 24 to 48 hours to improve conditions for their pet once a warning has been issued.

If you see an animal that is in need, call the Humane Society of Scott County Animal Control at (563) 388-6655. Visit their website at http://www.hssc.us