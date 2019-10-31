Coldest & Snowiest Halloween On Record?

Here are the numbers that many have been asking about. The coldest high temps on Halloween all date back to either the 1800s or the early 1900s. We haven't had a Halloween colder than 40° since 1951! As far as snow goes, this already is the snowiest in terms of how much we've gotten. It will also go down as the "deepest" (snow depth) recorded on Halloween in the QC. Last time we a trace (measurable) snow on the ground at Halloween was 1925!