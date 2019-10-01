Collaborative project sheds light on struggles rural hospitals face in the Midwest

Health care in the rural Midwest is experiencing some changes as rural hospitals struggle to make ends meet, and a collaborative project called "Seeking a Cure: The quest to save rural projects" is shedding light on the issue.

An investigation by 12 news organizations affiliated with the project, including Iowa Watch, found that small, rural hospitals in the region are scaling back on services and merging with larger hospital systems to stay afloat as they face financial and regulatory pressures.

As part of the investigation, rural health experts said the challenge will be to undergo these changes in a way that doesn't jeopardize the quality and timeliness of care for residents.

The project has highlighted the struggles rural Iowa residents face, including dwindling options for maternal care.

It has also shed a light on the tough choices Iowa hospitals are making to stay open, how one Iowa hospital bounced back after operating in the black for five months and how one community is setting itself apart from the struggles other rural areas are facing.

Multiple state organizations are part of the project, including the Institute for Nonprofit News, IowaWatch, Iowa Public Radio, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Falls Times Citizen and N'west Iowa REVIEW.

You can read much more about the project at this link.