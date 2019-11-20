Colona, US dirt bike racer brings home gold medal from international race

A Colona dirt bike racer won a gold medal at an international race in Portugal.

Tanner Whipple,18, qualified for the U.S. team and competed against 30 other countries.

Riders raced 190 miles a day for six days straight.

Whipple said he was born into a racing family and has been riding ever since he was 4-years-old.

He said this was the most difficult race he has ever competed in.

“It was the gnarliest thing I ever rode,” said Whipple.

He said he got the gold medal by being within 10% of the fastest guy in his class division.

“It feels amazing to get the gold medal,” he said.

Whipple said the biggest challenge was the weather.

“We were right by the ocean, so even if the forecast said it was clear it was probably raining. The wind was insane the whole time because you rode along a lot of mountains and ridges.”

He said the adrenalin rush is his favorite part about riding.

“Going as fast as you can through the trees and getting an inch away from the tree but still having it is a rush for sure."

Whipple said he knew he was ahead but kept on pushing like he wasn’t.

“You have to keep going and finish every day and not break yourself and your bike,” he said. “I crashed for sure. But nothing serious.”

On the sixth day, Whipple celebrated with the U.S. team.

“As an experience, the biggest thing that amazed me is the U.S. team,” he said. “No matter who you are or what bike you ride, where you’re from -- the U.S. team helps the U.S. team no questions asked. Everyone helps each other.”

Whipple said he hopes to join the U.S. team again in the future.

The last time a rider from the QCA competed in the Six Day International Enduro was in 1979.