Colona dirt bike racer joins US team to compete in international race

A Colona dirt bike racer is one of 21 qualified riders to join the U.S. team in an international race in Portugal.

Tanner Whipple, 18, will compete in the upcoming International Six Day Enduro in Algarve, Portugal.

Whipple said he’s been racing since he was 4-years-old.

“This has always been my dream to do that race and now that I’m finally doing it it’s amazing,” Whipple said.

He said about 30 countries from around the world compete in this race.

“It’s kind of like the Olympics but on dirt bikes,” said Whipple. “A bunch of different countries go and send their best riders to represent their country to try and win a gold medal.”

He said he still can’t believe he gets to compete in this race as one of those riders.

“It’s crazy,” Whipple said. “I never thought I was going to do it at all. But now I’m doing it when I’m 18 so I’m excited for sure.”

His family and friends held a fundraiser for him in on Saturday in Geneseo. Whipple said they’re hoping to raise $30,000 to cover his competition and travel expenses.

The race will run from Nov. 11-16. Whipple said he will be riding about 190 miles a day for six days to get to the finish line.