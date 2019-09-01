Colona juvenile severely burned after accident

Colona, Ill. juvenile being treated for severe burns after an accident. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 7:04 PM, Sep 01, 2019

COLONA , Ill. (KWQC) - Colona Police tell TV6 a juvenile was burned over 20% of their body this evening.

Details are still limited, but police say he or she was trimming trees and bushes. After creating a pile, he threw accelerant on the pile to light it on fire. Police say the fire flashed back and burned the juvenile's face and arm. Police say the burns are over 20% of his body.

The juvenile was taken to Illini Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 