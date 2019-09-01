Colona juvenile severely burned after accident

Colona Police tell TV6 a juvenile was burned over 20% of their body this evening.

Details are still limited, but police say he or she was trimming trees and bushes. After creating a pile, he threw accelerant on the pile to light it on fire. Police say the fire flashed back and burned the juvenile's face and arm. Police say the burns are over 20% of his body.

The juvenile was taken to Illini Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

