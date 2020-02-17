Colona man charged with setting fire to vehicle

A Colona man is facing charges in Scott County after police say he set fire to a vehicle in Davenport in January and tried to file a fraudulent insurance claim.

Raymond Lee Parker, 52, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Sunday morning on charges of third-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and insurance fraud-presenting false information, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Monday morning via video arraignment.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, Parker set fire to the vehicle on Jan. 1.

The vehicle, valued at more than $750, was located in the 2300 block of West River Drive. It was destroyed by the fire.

According to the affidavits, Parker made a "fraudulent oral submission" to his insurance company regarding the vehicle fire.

He started the claims application process for payment by giving a statement that contained false information and facts, according to the affidavits.