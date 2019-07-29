Colorado driver replaces tail light with red sports drink

A Colorado driver gets an A for effort in his clever attempt to replace a broken tail light with a red sports drink.

The driver was on his way to get the light fixed when officers stopped him in Longmont, 38 miles north of Denver, authorities said.

“While we appreciate the ingenuity of this tail light, this is not a permanent solution. Working tail lights prevent accidents,” Longmont Police posted on Facebook. “If your tail lights are broken, please get them repaired.”

Officials say officers didn't ticket the driver, who was seen repairing his car later that day.

According to state law, vehicles must have a red tail light that can be seen at least 100 feet away during the day.

