Colorado officer tracks down owner of lost wedding ring

A Colorado officer is being celebrated for using his detective skills to locate the owner of a wedding ring he found. He also noticed the ring, had been outside for a while. The officer cleaned up the ring and made for a perfect Christmas gift.

When it comes to working Christmas Eve, often times patrol is slow for officers like Dane Stratton. But last week, the Fort Collins officer was responding to a call, when a coworker's flashlight shined on something.

Stratton said, "On the ground, we saw a ring, it was dingy, it was dirty, it was scratched, scuffed. It's obvious, it had been outside a long time."

Officer Stratton noticed a faint message inscribed on the inside of the wedding band. It was a love message to someone named "Natniel". The officer knew the name was unusual and he wanted to find the owner.

Stratton tracked down the owner and surprised him Christmas morning. Before handing over the Christmas surprise, Stratton went above and beyond, teaming up with a jeweler to get the ring cleaned.

According to officer Stratton, the ring probably would have sat in evidence for months or years if it didn't have the inscription.