Colorado students and parents attend snowy spring graduation

There was no need for an inclement weather plan for one Colorado college graduation.

Nearly 9,000 University of Colorado Boulder students and their parents sat through the ceremony as it snowed.

Even a few extra guests made it, minus the corncob pipe and button nose.

Besides having to sweep snow off chairs, the celebration went off without a hitch. A friendly snowball fight even broke out at one point between the Colorado Buffaloes.

All that wet weather is thanks to a slow moving storm that is expected to hang around for a couple more days.