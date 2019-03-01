UPDATE: On-ramp reopens after combine accident on I-80 bridge

UPDATE: The westbound on-ramp on the Illinois side of the I-80 Bridge is reopen. Traffic is moving along as normal.

--------

ORIGINAL:

Police closed the westbound on-ramp on the Illinois side of the I-80 Bridge on Friday afternoon after a tractor combine apparently fell onto the roadway while being transported.

Viewer Jay Wolf told KWQC traffic is moving both directors on the bridge itself, but vehicles in Illinois are unable to access the Iowa-bound on-ramp as of 4:15 p.m.

Wolf reports two large cranes have been positioned at the on-ramp to hoist the combine off the road surface.

The I-80 Bridge connects Rapids City with LeClaire, Iowa.