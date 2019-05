For the first time in over 28 years Comedy Sportz Quad Cities will have a location in both Iowa and Illinois.

The comedy group announced Tuesday to Facebook that they will now have two locations.

"Our new partnership with The Spotlight THeatre and One Voice QC is going to be a fun one," the post read.

The post continues saying the first matches begin in Illinois on July 13th and 20th and the matches begin in Iowa on August 10th and 17th.