Comfy Air On The Way!

A strong cold front will arrive later this afternoon. Ahead of it we will only warm to the low 70s, but it will still very humid. The front will clear the area by mid afternoon hours and the temps and dewpoints will tumble. We will eventually bottom out in the 50s tomorrow morning, which will be the norm through this weekend. Temps will eventually get back to the 80s, but the dewpoints will remain quite low, thus it will feel like the 80s, if not a little cooler. Bottom line, a wonderful stretch of weather is on the way for the QCA.