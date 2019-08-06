Communities Gathering for National NIght Out Against Crime

Tonight area communities are hosting the National Night Out Against Crime.

In Eldridge at 6pm, people are invited to help decorate as they line the bike path that connects Eldridge and Long Grove.

Food will be provided by the Lion's Club and other activities will be included like McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog.

Moline and East Moline's Night Out runs from 5pm – 7pm.

It's happening at Willow Springs Pool. Located at 3010 Archer Dr, East Moline, IL

There will be games, prizes, swimming and much more.

And Rock Island is hosting its night out this evening from 5:30 – 8:30.

It'll be located at Longview Park's Upper Pavilion.

All of these events are free to the public and aimed at building a stronger relationship

