Communities prepare for near record-level flooding by the Rock River

TV6 crews travelled up the Rock River on Thursday, seeing how different communities and residents are being affected by the nearly record-breaking floods.

Betty Lane has lived near Osborn in Rock Island County for over 50 years and has gotten used to the water coming into her backyard, "it's just aggravating. You have a big mess to clean up when it leaves. It's the same old thing, it gets tiresome. It''s Mother Nature doing her thing. you can't stop her."

Lane said she hopes the water doesn't reach her, but it's been getting higher every year.

From Osborn we went downriver towards Lundeen's Landing where the road was closed due to the high waters, leaving houses stranded.

Farther down the river, the Barstow-Carbon Cliff fire department was still preparing for the flooding. "The roads are impassible so everything is completely underwater" said acting Fire Chief for the Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Department, Ryan Cameron.

Cameron said while they're doing rescues, he doesn't know how fast they'll be able to reach an emergency. So, he's asking residents to take precaution and evacuate their houses, but at this point it's still optional.

"It'll be challenging. We do have boats on standby as part of mutual assistance agreement, so us as a fire station we're not leaving. We'll have guys here as long as we can and we'll have them even if there's water surrounding, doing as many rescues as fast as we can."

The Rock River near Joslin, Illinois was at 16.5 feet on Thursday night, it's expected to crest Sunday morning at 19 feet.