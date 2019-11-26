Community coat closet set up outside of 392 DPORT

"So the whole concept is basically, have a coat leave a coat," said Avalon Brooks 392 DPORT manager.

392 Dport has added a new item to its menu for the season.

"This is our community coat closet, we've been doing it in our Clinton location, for like the past 5 years now, it's been super successful," said Brooks.

Items are donated by the community.

"So everybody is just cleaning out their closets all the time, everything like that, pulling out the jackets and any old ones that they might have or ones that they might have outgrown, they can leave them here and then anybody from the community can come and take a coat if they need a coat."

The community coat rack just went up Saturday.

"Nobody knew what it was and then um, yesterday we actually started filling it up, It's already taking off, we've had some people grab a couple of coats... it's just its a really cool thing.... we don't necessarily have anything to do with who is bringing them and who is taking them, it's just kind of a community coat closet."

If you are looking to donate.

"We got a couple of empty hangers here, if you got old hangers at home you can always bring the hangers down here and throw them on there or just drape them over the top either way."

They are also making the coat rack weather-proof.

"This year we put a canopy on it so that when it rains and snows, unfortunately, we can't bring anything inside, so this will help a little bit." said Brooks.