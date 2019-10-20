Community Comes Together for Joey Decker

Joey Decker had heart surgery back in July to sustain his current heart - until he can get a new one. But complications from that has left him in the ICU in Iowa City causing struggles for his family .

"His family through it all has just been absolutely resilient and amazing, " said Johnson.

Joey's youth leaders went to go visit him in the hospital and wanted to find a way to give back.

"We left with just this burden of wanting to do something for their family and we decided a fund raiser would be - or what we can give"

In just three weeks, they were able to put a little something together.

"It's absolutely been one of the most humbling thing we have seen and been a part of, " said Johnson.

Grateful for the turn out.

"Clinton , Comanche , Fulton, the Quad Cities everybody just coming together for this and we've had - I mean our volunteers are from every possible community in the area and its just been amazing"

Adding a little touch of Joey to the fundraiser.

"Joey loves Gilligan's Island he sits and watches Gilligan's Island all day every day in the hospital and it's what brings a smile to his face," said Johnson.

Volunteers serving food and an auction to help raise money.

"Incredible that God has put this together in three weeks ive put other events together before that have taken months

so its been amazing watching the community just surround this family"

His youth leader Nate, reminding Joey of how special he is.

"He's just , he's one of the guys when you seen him he just brings something different to the group hes got a funny sense of humor"

Wrapping up the event with a message from his best friend who is missing him.

"Honestly i have known joey for as long as i can remember...fun, kind, compassionate, willing to give "

A heartfelt thank you from Joey's father to the community and some encouraging words.

"Hope you get better joey were all praying for you"