Community Foundation, United Way offering coronavirus disaster recovery grants

The Quad Cities Community Foundation and United Way of the Quad Cities are partnering with other community leaders and funders in the region to launch the Disaster Recovery Grant Program in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the past six days, more than $435,000 has been contributed to the fund, according to a media release.

That includes "lead gifts" from the Community Foundation, United Way, and United Way Board Chair Linda Bower’s commitment to match up to $50,000 in donations, the Regional Development Authority, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, Northwest Bank & Trust, and Russell Construction.

Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations, schools, or units of government that are located in or significantly serving Rock Island and Scott Counties.

Grants will support efforts to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infections in the region by helping the community follow public health recommendations and helping to address the financial impact of following those recommendations, the non-profits said in the release.

No grants will replace funding from government tax dollars.

“We will be able to infuse much-needed dollars to support some of the most vulnerable in our community impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic because generous people in our community have stepped forward to support this fund in big ways,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “We know the need exceeds what has currently been raised—and encourage other individuals, businesses and foundations to consider making a contribution to the fund right now.”

Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities, said collaboration is essential as the community moves forward.

“How we react in the face of this pandemic is critical, and it is clear that an all-for-one approach is going to make the biggest impact to increase resources available for the community’s disaster recovery fund,”

she said. “Working together is the hallmark of United Way, and while we’re proud of the quick action that has already been taken, we know there’s a long road ahead. We plan to work tirelessly to support health and stability in Quad Cities.”

Gifts to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund can be made online here or or www.unitedwayqc.org, or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Priority will be given to nonprofits, schools or units of government providing basic needs services not funded by tax dollars to communities that were already vulnerable before the pandemic, or that are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the resulting health measures on finances and service availability.

Priority will then be given to nonprofits, schools or units of government providing any services to the populations as described above, and nonprofits, schools or units of government experiencing challenges due to public health recommendations—particularly those implementing remote work or that are at high risk of staff reductions.

Grants can serve both individuals and businesses, though individuals and businesses cannot apply directly for the grants.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation will administer the grants in partnership with members of the Disaster Ready Quad Cities Recovery Committee, United Way of the Quad Cities, Regional Development Authority and other community partners.

Click here for full details and to apply.