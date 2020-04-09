Community Glo providing free hot meals to those in need in Galesburg

Galesburg, IL - (KWQC)

Angelica Mangieri and Lisa Revel are the founders of Community Glo. Partnered with the Downtown Galesburg business Association, the program is providing hot meals to anyone in need. Mangieri and Revel knew that many restaurants would have a surplus of food that they wouldn't be able to use with business slowing down. Many local restaurants have been donating the excess food to Community Glo.

"To watch everyone rally around each other in hard times, it's something truly incredible. Everyone is just what can we do and how can we help. It really is astounding" said Revel.

The meals are available to anyone on Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 2:00 to 4:00 at the First Baptist Church at 169 S. Cherry St. in downtown Galesburg.

"People are starting to feel the tightening of the wallet and what not and I feel like they're scared that they won't make the list or feel like they need to qualify in some way and that's absolutely not the case if you are hungry we will feed you. We don't need to know why, we don't need to know the ages of your children or what you do for a living. None of that matters" said Mangieri.

Those who would like a hot meal are asked to email communityglo61401@gmail.com

24 hours notice is required to order a meal, and walk ups will not be served. Community Glo has partnered with the Downtown Galesburg Business Association, offering tax write off incentives to those who would like to donate.