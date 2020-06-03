Community Leaders Come Together Denouncing Violence and Racism

Churches United of the Quad Cities, NAACP, Village of a Thousand Elders, LULAC, P.U.N.C.H and Quad Cities Pastors Conference joined together bringing a message of unity, support and condemnation for racism and violence.

The purpose of the conference, held at the Davenport Police Department, was outlined at the top of the conference by Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes.

"To acknowledge the systematic racism that burdens our public

to celebrate and encourage peaceful protest"

"To show support and stand with our law enforcement officers who have denounced the actions of the officers who took the life of George Floyd"

"To strongly condemn all violence in our community including any looting or destruction of property"

And, to advance the collaboration of Quad City organizations pushing for justice and equality.

President of the Davenport NAACP Metrocom Unit #4019, Larry Roberson, said the saying "I can't breathe" still resonates with him.

"'I can't breathe' was resonating in my head," Roberson said. "That someone would by lying down on the ground saying 'I can't breathe' and you have people standing around not doing anything and that doesn't go away. I got to bed, it's in my head, I wake up, it's in my head. A young man jogging in Georgia and he is shot and killed and nothing was done immediately, that resonates in my head."

Roberson also said that in response to the protesting, he doesn't see "black protesters", he sees a "rainbow."

"Mr. Floyd, that should never ever happen again," Roberson said. "And as a community we should not allow that to happen again. My heart is happy because when I look at the protest, I see a rainbow. I don't just see black protesters, I see all the people that make up this great nation."

The press conference was held Wednesday morning. After hearing the press conference and having several conversations in our own newsroom, TV6 chose to air this press conference in place of its 4 p.m. newscast.