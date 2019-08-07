Community asked to avoid area due to gas leak in Dubuque

Officials with the Dubuque Police Department are asking community members to avoid an area after a morning gas leak.

Just after 10:45 a.m., officials with the department said there was a gas leak that was reported.

Police have Central Avenue closed at 20th Street and have closed 18th, 19th and 20th Streets between Central Avenue and White Street.

Officials say they do not have a lot of specifics as to what caused the leak.

