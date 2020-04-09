Community college program in Iowa makes 3D printed PPE for health care facilities

The Iowa Lakes Community College Engineering Technology program partnered with area individuals and businesses to develop 3-D printed personal protective equipment (PPE) and ear savers for health care facilities in northwest Iowa.

While the project was initially started by Adam Perry, band director at Sioux Central Schools, and Rick Ayres, president and owner of Lakes Marketing and Print, the collaborative effort to produce this equipment has grown to include more than 23 3-D printers and dozens of other individuals, schools and businesses in northwest Iowa.

“I started this project as a way to help out during this crazy time and partnered with Rick Ayers to make laminated face shields," Perry said. “Rick posted our project on Facebook, and we reached over 43,000 people in under 24 hours who had an interest in obtaining the face shields.”

Iowa Lakes Community College joined the group’s efforts as demand greatly outweighed the supply of the products.

Those who answered the call included Chad Tischer, Iowa Lakes Engineering Technology Program coordinator, Mike Gengler, Iowa Lakes Wind Energy Program coordinator, and the Iowa Lakes Engineering Technology program.

“Mike Gengler and I are printing headbands and ear savers via our Dreamer 3-D printers located on the Estherville campus," Tischer said. “We can produce about six headbands per print, and each print takes about 22 hours. We are currently able to output about 18 headbands per day.”

Tischer added that “we are using a fourth 3-D printer to create ear savers. The ear savers are worn by health care professionals to help reduce the soreness that can occur when wearing face shields all day. We can print about four ear savers in about 90 minutes so that we can print 32 ear savers in a 24 hour period.”

On Monday, April 6, Iowa Lakes Community College delivered 58 face bands to Lakes Printing to help fill an order for AVERA Holy Family Hospital in Estherville.

The Iowa Lakes Engineering Technology program will continue to print headbands and ear savers daily. In addition, it will contribute additional supplies that are needed by each health care facility in the Iowa Lakes Community College district.

Students who are currently enrolled in the program and other programs, like Wind Energy and Turbine Technology, have an opportunity to take part in the project.

“Students in the Engineering Technology program are trained to integrate technology to solve real-world problems," Tischer stated. “Making components for face shields for our front line health care providers is a perfect example of this application. Our students take part in this project virtually, and it allows them to expand their knowledge base and skills further.”

Anyone who is interested in contributing to this project should contact Chad Tischer by phone at (712) 362-8366 or by email at ctischer@iowalakes.edu.

Additional information about the Iowa Lakes Engineering Technology program is available on Iowa Lakes Community College’s website.

There were 1,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa at the initial time this story was published, with 22 of those being located in northwest Iowa.

You can read the original story at this link.