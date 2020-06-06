Community gathers for peaceful protest in Kewanee

Communities in the QCA are joining in on the Black Lives Matter movement and holding demonstrations of their own. TV6 was in Kewanee as local leaders and the community gathered for a peaceful protest in wake of the death of George Floyd and the demand for change.

Many walked in unity to take a stand against racism Saturday afternoon in Kewanee. Kentrel Welcome, born and raised in Kewanee, made a post on social media about having a protest in his hometown. His friend, Ernest Toutant III, messaged him and within hours a plan was in motion. While Welcome currently resides in California, he thought it was important to have something held in his hometown.

“Not everybody has a voice and a platform to speak on issues and injustices that I do, so I just figured why not? It would help my community, it would help bring awareness to Kewanee,” Welcome said.

Toutant said those injustices are part of a nationwide issue.

“There's a lot of issues, in this country, related to race relations [and] related to class relations. This protest is just the beginning of starting that discussion,” he said.

Toutant also said the goal is to make a difference and make their voices heard and that change starts locally.

"You have a lot of power, a lot more power than you might think. To really get the change that you want at your police department, in your community, it all starts with getting involved and joining the discussion," he said.

City officials and leaders lent their support for the peaceful protest, Kewanee mayor, and former police officer, Gary Moore, among those who spoke at the event.

Kewanee natives Ari Saucedo and Tristan Nolan said they've never seen a gathering like this before.

"I came out here today because I need to make a change. I cannot live with this. This is not going to stand with me. I'm out here and you need to hear my voice and I'm not going to be silenced," Nolan said.

“Injustices that are happening around the world, the police brutality, it just really hurts me to see that maybe that could be me one day and I don't want that to be me. I don't want that to be anybody that I love,” Saucedo said. “I just want to share awareness of what's going on and just the systemic racism that's in the nation”

Saucedo also said people can make a difference from anywhere.

“United, we're strong and I just think we can make a difference across this nation. Small town Kewanee, that doesn't matter. I wanna make a change here. Literally everywhere,” he said.

The small Illinois town has many people fighting for the same cause. Something that started as an idea for Welcome and his friends turned into a community event. He said he’s thankful to everyone who helped make it happen.

“All it takes is you. If you want to speak up about anything just speak up and then put your act and your mind into action,” he said.